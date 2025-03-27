Trump tariffs impact for India : US reciprocal tariffs against countries being dubbed as 'Dirty 15' will kick off as threatened by President Donald Trump on April 2, which he described as 'Liberation Day' for the American economy. India is among the 'Dirty 15' countries, coming at ninth when it comes to trade surplus with the US. Amid frenzied efforts by New Delhi officials to get exemptions or negotiate a way out, one wonders what the options are for India.

Advertisment

The trade gap between the US and India is 45.7 billion US dollars in India's favour, as per US trade department figures. This places India ninth among the 'Dirty 15, which is led by China that has a whopping 295 billion dollar trade surplus with the US.

US, India negotiating a way out of tariff war

Advertisment

Citing government officials, Indian media is reporting that India might get some reprieve, as opposed to China, Mexico, and Canada, on Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Canada PM Mark Carney calls Trump's new 25% tariffs on car imports to US 'direct attack'

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s deputy for South and Central Asia is in India from March 25 for a five-day visit. Brendan Lynch, the assistant trade representative, is reportedly discussing market access to US agricultural products, a sector closely guarded by India.

Advertisment

A more nuanced, sector-based approach is being explored. Also, the reciprocal tariffs for India might kick in in a phased manner, with lower tariffs on items that are in high demand and high volume.

What are the trade agreements India is negotiating with other countries?

Amid the threat of major headwinds for global economy due to the Trump reciprocal tariffs, India is cementing its trade ties with other nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and Russia have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade of $100 bn.

Canada halts Tesla rebates, bans company from future programs amid tariff dispute

India has been negotiating free trade agreements with a number of other countries and regions. Key among them are the long-standing FTA talks with the European Union. The talks, which had been stalled for more than a decade, were relaunched in 2021. The 10th round began on March 10 this year, at a time when the EU was facing the headwinds of the Trump effect.

EU Trade Chief seeks to avert US tariffs in talks with Trump officials

The United Kingdom, since its exit from EU known as Brexit, has been keen to have a trade deal with India.

India-UK FTA negotiations resumed in early 2025 after 14 rounds.

With New Zealand, India restarted FTA talks in March, targeting a 60-day conclusion.

US intel names India, China as 'state-actors' in fentanyl trafficking amid Trump's trade war

Trade talks are ongoing with nations like Peru, in whose case the sixth round was held in February 2024.

India is also negotiating trade deals with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). With Oman, talks are progressing on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or CEPA.

(With inputs from agencies)