Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on today (Saturday, Dec 28), at 11:45 AM at New Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat, announced the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Dr Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, leaving the nation in mourning.
-
Dec 28, 2024 13:16 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live: Last rites performed with full state honours. Video
#WATCH | Last rites of former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh performed with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/P69QVWMSyd
-
Dec 28, 2024 13:00 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live: Former Indian PM's funeral pyre lit; cremation begins
The cremation of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is underway, in accordance with Sikh rituals.
-
Dec 28, 2024 12:41 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live: Antim Ardas underway
Sikh priests, family members of former PM Manmohan Singh recite verses from Gurbani before his last rites.
-
Dec 28, 2024 12:23 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda pays last respects
#WATCH | Delhi | BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda pays last respects to former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh at Nigam Bodh Ghat, where his last rites will be performed.— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/3SEGzY2NJa
-
Dec 28, 2024 12:09 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays respect
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays his last respects to former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh at Nigam Bodh Ghat. pic.twitter.com/n8ck4lwusV— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
-
Dec 28, 2024 12:06 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live: Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi pays tribute
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh at Nigam Bodh Ghat. pic.twitter.com/jfebIkail1— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
-
Dec 28, 2024 11:56 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: Amit Shah arrives at Nigambodh Ghat
VIDEO | Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) reaches Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi to attend the funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh.#ManmohanSingh pic.twitter.com/XR2JFusR3S— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2024
-
Dec 28, 2024 11:54 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: PM Modi reaches ghat for his predecessor's last rites. Video
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Nigam Bodh Ghat to attend the last rites of former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh died on 26th December at AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/L53XncAusr
-
Dec 28, 2024 11:47 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: Mortal remains of former Prime Minister reach Nigambodh Ghat
The mortal remains of Dr Manmohan Singh have reached Nigambodh Ghat for last rites. His last journey began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader.
The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe".
#WATCH | Delhi | Mortal remains of former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh at Nigam Bodh Ghat for his last rites.— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh died on 26th December at AIIMS Delhi.
(Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/HJFv8GAPYP
-
Dec 28, 2024 11:40 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: National BJP chief Nadda departs to attend last rites of former PM
National BJP chief Nadda JP Nadda leaves for Nigambodh Ghat to attend the last rites of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
-
Dec 28, 2024 10:37 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral Live: Ex PM's mortal remains en route to Nigambodh Ghat. Video
VIDEO | Former PM Manmohan Singh's mortal remains being taken to Nigambodh Ghat. Visuals from Delhi's ITO.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/D2OZ3oIY9K
-
Dec 28, 2024 10:16 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral: Indian govt allocates space for ex-pm's memorial, after Congress slams BJP for 'deliberate insult'
The Government of India has decided to devote a space for the memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release on Friday (Dec 28). This decision has been shared with his family and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
-
Dec 28, 2024 10:03 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral: Mortal remains to be transported to Nigambodh Ghat soon
The former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh's mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters for an hour before his final journey. His last rites will be conducted at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours.
-
Dec 28, 2024 10:02 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral: Ex-PM's mortal remains brought to AICC headquarters
The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh have been brought to the AICC headquarters, where top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to him.
Singh's mortal remains were brought to the Congress headquarters from his 3, Motilal Nehru residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle amid tight security. The procession reached the AICC office a little before 9 am.
Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters and other relatives, were also present. Kaur also paid her last respects by laying a wreath.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several ex-Union ministers were among those who paid tributes to the former PM. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were also there.
-
Dec 28, 2024 09:57 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral: Traffic advisory issued ahead of funeral
The Delhi Police has issued an advisory urging people to avoid taking several major routes on roads in the national capital, ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
The traffic advisory outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in New Delhi, urging the public to instead use public transport to help ease congestion.
"The dignitaries of many foreign countries and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigambodh Ghat on the occasion of the state funeral of late Dr Manmohan Singh, Former PM of India on December 28, 2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.
According to the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.
Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversion may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7 a.m. onwards, likely till 3 p.m.
The advisory advises people to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches, as well as the area where the procession will take place.
Commuters going to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route.
-
Dec 28, 2024 09:52 ISTManmohan Singh Funeral: When and where will his last rites happen?
When and where are Manmohan Singh's last rites taking place? All details here: