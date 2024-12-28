Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on today (Saturday, Dec 28), at 11:45 AM at New Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat, announced the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Dr Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, leaving the nation in mourning.

Advertisment