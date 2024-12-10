How to Make Chicken Cutlets in 5 Simple Steps

Wash, parboil and shred the chicken. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and saute.
Fry chopped garlic and grated ginger until golden. Add onions, carrots and capsicum; saute until soft. Remove from heat and let cool.
In a bowl, combine boiled potatoes, shredded chicken, sauteed veggies, spices and breadcrumbs. Mix well and make lemon-sized balls, shaping them into cutlets.
Coat each cutlet with all-purpose flour, dip in beaten egg and coat with breadcrumbs. Repeat for all, then freeze for three to four hours.
Heat oil and fry the cutlets until golden brown. Serve hot with onion rings and your choice of dip. Enjoy
{{ primary_category.name }}