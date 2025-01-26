7 Simple Steps to Make Moringa Paratha

In a bowl, add whole wheat flour (atta) as the base. Then, mix in finely chopped moringa leaves, spring onions, fresh coriander leaves, chopped green chillies and grated ginger and garlic.
Now add red chilli powder, turmeric, mango powder, cumin powder, chaat masala and salt in it. This will give your dough a flavourful taste.
Slowly add water to the mixture while kneading to form a smooth and soft dough. Once mixed well, cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for around twenty minutes.
After the dough has rested, take a small portion and roll it out using a rolling pin. Roll into a smooth, round paratha, ensuring it’s not too thick or thin.
Now pour some ghee on a tawa (griddle) and heat it over medium-low heat. After rolling out the paratha, place it on the tawa and cook for a few minutes, or until it begins to puff up.
Flip the paratha and cook on the other side. You can add some more ghee at this point to enhance the flavour and ensure it cooks evenly.
Take the paratha from the tawa once it is golden and crispy on both sides. For a tasty, filling supper, serve hot with butter, curd, and your preferred pickle.
