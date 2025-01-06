No awards show is complete without some impromptu moments on stage that lead to discussions online soon after. This year at the Golden Globe Awards 2025, Vin Diesel provided fans with one such moment. Diesel went up on stage to present the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award to Wicked on Sunday night but it was his opening line that led to discussion online.



As Diesel took the stage and started reading off the teleprompter, he first took a moment to say 'Hey Dwayne' to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who was seated in the front of the stage.



The two have worked together in several films in the Fast & Furious franchise and one would think the exchange between the two would be normal.

But fans would recall that the two have had a long-standing feud -which has spilled over in interviews. Diesel's acknowledgment left not just fans shocked but also The Rock himself who in response smiled at his co-star.

Fans react



The awkward moment led to fans speculating on what must have prompted Diesel to acknowledge Johnson.

"What's going on," wondered one fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “Did this just really happen?”

Some felt that Diesel was extending the olive branch in order to make Johnson come back to the F&F franchise. "Because Vin wants him back for another Fast and Furious movie lol he recently posted about it on his Instagram so he’s trying to make amends and play nice lol," read a tweet.

Vin Diesel: "Hey Dwayne"



The Rock: pic.twitter.com/GlfU6au7rF — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) January 6, 2025







"hey dwayne" insanely cunty — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 6, 2025

About Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's feud



Vin Diesel has been the star of all but one Fast & Furious since 2001. Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious. He also got his own spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham.

Over the years, Dwayne and Vin have feuded publicly with both calling each other out in interviews and on social media over the spotlight and credit each should get for the films. Many of the films., in fact have pitted the two against each other.

Dwayne surprised fans with a post-credits cameo in the last Fast & Furious film - Fast X - in 2023. The actor later confirmed that he is returning to the series with the next film.