It is a moment of pride for Indian cinema as acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das’ latest work, Village Rockstars 2, has won the prestigious International Feature Film Competition at the Internationales Frauen Film Fest Dortmund+Köln (International Women’s Film Festival) in Germany. This victory marks another milestone in Das’ illustrious career, further cementing her position as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary world cinema.

About the award



The Internationales Frauen Film Fest, renowned for celebrating the artistic contributions of women in film, recognized Village Rockstars 2 for its poignant storytelling, authentic portrayal of rural life, and its ability to resonate with universal themes of resilience, dreams, and community. The film, a sequel to Das’ critically acclaimed 2017 National Award-winning film Village Rockstars.



The international jury at the festival included African-American directing icon Julie Dash, German director Yasemin Şamdereli, and Hei-rim Hwang, director of the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival, who appreciated the film, stating,” This award goes to a filmmaker who has impressed us with her extraordinary talent for visual storytelling. This award recognizes a woman who has independently developed her artistic voice and practice without formal film school training. Over seven years, she has mastered the Herculean task of capturing the lived realities of her protagonists with incredible tenderness, precision, and courage. In this process, she shows us the brutality and unpredictability of nature as well as the struggle that small landowners must wage against large corporations. As director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer, she portrays part of her heritage and the deep bond she shares with the Assam region and its people."

Rima Das dedicates her win to women

“This recognition is not just for me but for everyone who believed in this story and worked tirelessly to bring it to life. Village Rockstars 2 is a celebration of dreams, no matter how big or small, and I’m thrilled that it has found a home in the hearts of audiences and critics alike.”

The win at the Internationales Frauen Film Fest is a significant achievement for Indian cinema on the global stage. It highlights the growing appreciation for regional stories and the unique perspectives they bring to the world of film. Das’s work, in particular, has been instrumental in showcasing the richness of Assamese culture and the universal themes that connect us all.

About Village Rockstar 2

The story is set in a rural village in Assam and follows the life of a young girl named Dhunu, who dreams of forming a rock band. Despite the challenges posed by her impoverished surroundings and societal expectations, Dhunu is determined to pursue her passion for music.

