He is a Kapoor but a different one! Zahan Kapoor might be in the showbiz, might share the same herculean filmy surname that can give him an easy entry into places that people have to hustle hard to ever be invited to, but he promises he doesn’t take anything for granted.

Zahan Kapoor is the grandson of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor and cousin to popular Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz in 2022. He has since then given us some praise-worthy performances in non-conformist roles. He was most recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant, which marked his fifth project.

Zahan Kapoor on his equation with grandfather Shashi Kapoor

In a recent interview, Zahan shared his equation with grandfather Shashi Kapoor, who had retired by the time he was born and eventually kept his distance from the film industry during his time.

Speaking with NDTV, Zahan recalled his fond memories with his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor. He shared that they frequently had friendly disagreements over TV choices—when Shashi wanted to watch cricket while a young Zahan would fight to watch cartoon.

Zahan revealed that he never saw big personalities walking into his house because his parents were away from the limelight. His father worked in advertising, while his mother, Sheena Sippy, daughter of renowned filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, was a photographer.

So his family was more inclined to arts and not films. Also, his grandfather had retired from the film industry by the time he was born.

Zahan also said, "For my surname, I would probably get easy access to the industry. But my parents always taught me that it's a tough profession and I have to work hard.”

Zahan Kapoor's Black Warrant

Zahan Kapoor recently featured in Netflix’s Black Warrant. He played jailer Sunil Gupta. The show was inspired by the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.