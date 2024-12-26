In a tragic turn of events, actor Hudson Meek is no more. The 16-year-old actor, who has worked in movies such as MacGyver, The School Duet, and The List, died on Dec 22 after he sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle.

Meek met with the accident on Dec 19 at around 10:45 pm in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, according to local news site AL.com.

According to media reports, Meek sustained blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital where he died two days after the accident. Vestavia Hills police are currently investigating his death.

On Saturday, Meek's family shared a statement on his Instagram handle. "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," read a post.

"Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss," the message concluded.

Meek debuted in the showbiz world with a role in the 2014 Lifetime TV movie The Santa Con. He went on to star in several acting roles, however, he got his big project in 2017 with the action movie Baby Driver. In the movie, he played a young version of the lead character, Baby (Ansel Elgort).

The other projects that had worked on are: Genius, MacGyver, The School Duet, Found, Legacies, The Santa Con, Union, Momma Jenny & the Brooks Boys, Providence, and Half Pint, among others.



He was born on August 5, 2008, to his parents, Derek Firth Meek and Lani Wells Meek. He also has an older brother Tucker Firth Meek.

As per his obituary, some of Meek's projects are set to be released in 2025.

Paying tribute to the young actor, J Pervis Talent Agency, his talent agency, wrote, ''Hudson was more than just a talent, he was a source of inspiration and touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger. He will be remembered with great affection by us all.''

''Our hearts go out to his brother Tucker Meek, his parents Lani and Derek, his friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. In this difficult time, we stand united in grief, but also in gratitude for the time we shared with Hudson.''