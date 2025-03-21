Amaal Mallik to Deepika Padukone: 7 Celebs Who Battled Depression

Deepika Padukone is one of the few actors who has never shied away from talking about her battle with depression. Apart from speaking openly about her mental health struggles, she also founded the Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, which focuses on mental illness and helps individuals suffering from the same.
Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, known for delivering blockbuster movies, revealed that he secretly battled clinical depression and anxiety for years.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan slipped into depression after launching his production company, ABCL, in 1996, and facing a series of film failures.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan battled depression in 2010 after undergoing shoulder surgery. “Due to the shoulder injury and the suffering, I had got into a depression mode but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy.” King Khan said earlier.
Imran Khan has openly discussed his battle with depression. In a social media post, he wrote,"In recent years, as I battled depression and stopped working out, I became skinnier than I had ever been. When I was photographed, it sparked media discussions about my well-being and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So, I retreated further."
Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has spoken about depression and how she battled the condition. As an active mental health advocate, Ira revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression at a very young age.
