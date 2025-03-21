KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is all ready for kick-off as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The contest will be a repeat of the curtain-raiser clash from 2008 when the two teams meet in a high-voltage clash. Looking to make a positive start under new captains, both RCB and KKR will have eyes on the IPL 2025 prize. Ahead of the opening IPL 2025 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match on TV?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (Mar 22) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee