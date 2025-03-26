Move over Thailand - Vietnam is fast becoming the new hotspot for Indian travellers in Southeast Asia. While Thailand has long been a favourite, the 'land of the ascending dragon' is now emerging as the region's fastest-growing tourism destination, severely impacting domestic hubs like Goa.

Top travel destinations for Indians among Asian nations in 2024

- Malaysia

- Vietnam

- Thailand

(As per reports)

Vietnam's rise as a tourist haven

Reports suggest that Vietnam welcomed 17.5 million global visitors in 2024. This makes it the fastest-growing tourist economy in Southeast Asia. What's even more impressive about Vietnam's tourism recovery post-COVID? The momentum reveals no signs of slowing, with nearly 4 million international visitors in the first 2 months of 2025 - a 30.2 per cent increase from last year.

What's fuelling this surge?

Vietnam's rise as a tourist hotspot is reflected in its friendly policies. In 2023, the country introduced a new electronic visa policy, allowing visitors to stay for up to 90 days. With expanded visa-free access and the influx of luxury hotel chains, Vietnam is becoming the new playground for high-end travellers seeking alternatives.

Vietnam's culinary scene is also attracting footfall, thanks to its recent Michelin guide recognition, making it a strong contender for foodies and luxury seekers alike. Indian tourists, who once flocked to Goa for a beach gateway, are now swapping their flip-flops for flights to Vietnam.