Pepsi and Coca-Cola's humorous advertisement war has once again begun with PepsiCo's new "Any time is Pepsi time", making a direct aim at Coca-Cola's 'half-time' campaign.

Launched months ago, Coca-Cola's "Half-Time" campaign encouraged consumers to enjoy a Coke during pause moments, like during matches.

However, PepsiCo with its new campaign took a jibe at Coca-Cola's campaign, stating, instead of waiting for "half-time", why not enjoy a Pepsi "any time"?

As PepsiCo's new ad gathered social media attention, one of the users wrote on Instagram, "Making the most of every moment—no breaks needed."

While, another user commented, "Love how this just fits into every moment."

Going back to 1996, PepsiCo lost the official beverage sponsorship rights to Coca-Cola for the Cricket World Cup, which was jointly hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

After that, PepsiCo launched its "Nothing Official About It" campaign, which starred key cricket players Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Mohammed Azharuddin.

"For those who remember, 'Nothing Official About It' wasn't just a campaign — it was a cultural moment. A take from the brand that turned into an obsession amongst the audience, proving that sometimes, not trying too hard is exactly the winning move. And now, decades later, PepsiCo seems to be channelling that same effortless confidence," PepsiCo said in a statement.

