If you are looking to book a cab on BluSmart and it shows 'no slots,' it might be because of something bigger than a technical glitch. Hailed as a 'reliable' option for many, the future of BluSmart is under scrutiny following regulatory action against its promoters.

SEBI has initiated action against Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Punnet Singh Jaggi for multiple violations, including diversion of funds meant for EV procurement to buy a luxurious apartment in Camellias, Gurugram. BluSmart is a related party to the company in question.

The regulatory body has barred the duo from the securities market and from holding any management positions until further notice.

SEBI's notice

The market regulator received a complaint in June 2024 related to the manipulation of share prices and the diversion of funds.

The notice cites a statement made by Ratings agency ICRA, which said, 'certain documents shared by GEL with ICRA, on its debt servicing track record, were apparently falsified, which raises concerns on its corporate governance practices, including its liquidity position.'

Upon inquiry, SEBI revealed that funds availed by Gensol between 2021 and 2024 as loans for procuring EVs, amounting to Rs 978 crore, were partly utilised for buying a luxury property.

A regulatory filing in February 2025 revealed a gap of Rs 262 crore. The notice also revealed that some of the loan amount was transferred to Capbridge, a related entity that paid money to DLF for another apartment purchase.

The company shares have plunged 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Has BluSmart suspended operations?

The related EV-based ride-hailing app has reportedly suspended cab scheduling services in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore. While reports suggest that the app is actually facing a technical issue and will be fixed soon, the timing has led many to voice their concerns over the future of the company.

The company is also reportedly under financial strain. Multiple media reports suggest that the company has delayed salary payments for March. According to an internal email reported by IANS and sent by co-founder Anmol Singh Jaggi, 'Due to current cash flow constraints, there will be a short delay in processing salaries. However, we want to assure you that all dues will be cleared within April itself.'

BluSmart is yet to respond to Wion's queries regarding these allegations.