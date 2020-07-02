Your Story: Uruguay contains COVID-19 outbreak without lockdown, Less than 1,000 cases, 28 deaths

Jul 02, 2020, 08.35 PM(IST)
Follow Us
More than 1000 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths Uruguay has become a COVID-19 success story. Despite sharing its border with Brazil which is the second affected country, Uruguay has managed to contain the outbreak. Watch report.