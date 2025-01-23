In the midst of Yemen's ongoing turmoil, female artisans continue to uphold centuries-old leather crafting traditions, preserving the nation's rich cultural heritage and creating unique handmade products that reflect Yemen's history.
Yemen's leather craftswomen play crucial role in preserving the country’s cultural heritage
