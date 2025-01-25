On Thursday, the head of the world trade organisation (W-T-O) warned that a trade war escalating from tit-for-tat tariffs would have a "Catastrophic" effect on the global economy and encouraged states to remain calm. However, the WTO faces criticism as the global body so far has failed to deliver any significant multilateral trade liberalisation, showing only minimal progress Take a look at the report for more on this...
WTO chief warns against 'catastrophic' tit-for-tat tariffs
On Thursday, the head of the world trade organisation (W-T-O) warned that a trade war escalating from tit-for-tat tariffs would have a "Catastrophic" effect on the global economy and encouraged states to remain calm.
Advertisment