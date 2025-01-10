After Narayan Murthy, the chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) SN Subrahmanyan sparked discussions after saying that employees should work 90 hours a week. His statement came when he was asked during employee interaction why the multi-billion dollar company is still making its employees work on Saturdays. Subrahmanyan replied that he regrets he is not able to make them work on Sundays too. Watch in for more details!