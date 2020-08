Three months after twiddling their thumbs during the Coronavirus Lockdown, Meraj and Johan have been straining at the bit to get the show back on the road. Gingerly they step out for a 'Staycation' at the Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, a hop skip and jump from their pads in Delhi. Their first taste of Freedom is, predictably, sweeter that they'd ever imagined. Watch to get a DIY lesson on taking a Staycation in post-pandemic times.