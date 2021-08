Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Though Sindhu lost to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, she had another opportunity at the bronze medal match. This is Sindhu’s second consecutive Olympic medal, after claiming silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. WION's sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo is speaking to PV Sindhu on her victory at Tokyo Games 2020.