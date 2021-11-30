WION Developing Story: Fears of Omnicron variant looms over the world

Nov 30, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The new Omicron variant is spreading across the globe. Nations are shutting down borders and COVID-19 restrictions are returning. WION takes you where the news goes as our correspondents track the latest Omicron variant updates across the globe.
