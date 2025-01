Arakan Army ousts Myanmar Junta from key town in the Rakhine State North Korea tests new Hypersonic Ballistic Missile designed to strike targets in the Pacific & the Wazalendu militia accuses the Congolese army of being infiltrated as the Congolese soldiers desert their positions against M23 Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth analysis of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World at War.