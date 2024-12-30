The World Health Organization has declared cholera a major emergency after a sharp rise in cases. This comes a year after years of progress in controlling the disease.
W.H.O Warns Of Growing Threat Of Cholera Worldwide
Advertisment
The World Health Organization has declared cholera a major emergency after a sharp rise in cases. This comes a year after years of progress in controlling the disease.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.