The White House is calling for Israeli troops to stay on in Lebanon past the ceasefire deadline set for Monday. The aim is to complete Israel's military objectives and support Lebanon's new government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the withdrawal will not be completed on time, arguing that Lebanon has failed to meet its obligations under the deal. Watch in for more details!
White House pushes to extend Israeli troop presence in Lebanon
