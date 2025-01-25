The White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has denied billionaire Elon Musk a prime office space near the Oval Office. Musk is head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk will instead be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located outside the main White House complex. Watch in for more details!
White House chief of staff 'denied' office to Musk in West Wing
The White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has denied billionaire Elon Musk a prime office space near the Oval Office. Musk is head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk will instead be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located outside the main White House complex. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment