Asian stock markets rose at the open, buoyed by a strong rally in U.S. tech shares overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.49%, driven by semiconductor optimism and a broader tech rally, while the Topix gained 1.32%. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.02% in early trade. In currency markets, the Indian rupee weakened to a record low of 85.84 against the U.S. dollar in the previous session, and the outlook remains weak in the short-term according to experts. Watch in for more details!