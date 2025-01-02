Shamsud-din Bahar Jabbar, the alleged attacker, is under investigation after his involvement in a recent attack. Details surrounding his background, motivations, and connections are emerging as authorities work to understand the full scope of the incident.
What we know about attacker: Shamsud-din Bahar Jabbar
Shamsud-din Bahar Jabbar, the alleged attacker, is under investigation after his involvement in a recent attack. Details surrounding his background, motivations, and connections are emerging as authorities work to understand the full scope of the incident.
Advertisment