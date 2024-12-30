As the holiday season wraps up, it seems consumers are cutting back on the sip and splurging more on sweets. While bars and restaurants are still buzzing with holiday traffic, the indulgence game has shifted in a big way—desserts are being scooped up at home, and drinks are being poured down in volume. According to a report by Technomic, dessert prices have risen by 3.2% this year, but instead of flocking to restaurants, Americans are opting for easier, sweeter alternatives. A growing 39% of dessert lovers are picking up pre-packaged treats, while 38% are embracing the do-it-yourself route.