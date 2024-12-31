As tensions escalate between Israel and Yemen's Houthi group. The Israeli military has claimed to have intercepted a missile launch from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory. The IDF has said in a statement that following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, a missile launch from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory on Saturday. Watch in for more details!
West Asia Tensions: Israel Warns Houthis Of Same Fate As Hamas, Hezbollah & Assad
