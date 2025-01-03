Israel has now bombed Syrian Army positions south of Aleppo. Residents reported hearing huge explosions in the area, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the strikes targeted defense and research facilities. The Observatory added that at least seven massive explosions were heard, resulting from an Israeli airstrike on defense factories south of Aleppo. The IDF has also confirmed that dozens of its troops were flown into Syria in September to destroy an underground missile Factory funded by Iran. Watch in for more details!