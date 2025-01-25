The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a spiritual event that draws millions of devotees and travellers from all over the world. As the 45-day long festival continues in Prayagraj, the scale of this sacred gathering is truly breathtaking. If you're planning to experience the Mela, in this episode, we will provide you with essential tips on how to visit, where to stay, and what to expect. We explore two prominent tent camps within the Mela area, offering visitors comfortable and convenient accommodations during this grand event. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere and spiritual fervour of the world’s largest religious gathering! India’s tourism sector is booming, with religious tourism playing a significant role in the surge. Landmark attractions like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and mega-events such as the Maha Kumbh Mela are drawing millions of visitors to the country. We explore how religious tourism has become a driving force behind India's growing appeal, as tourists from around the globe come to witness sacred rituals, heritage sites, and spiritual experiences. Japan has hit a new tourism record in 2024, with an impressive number of international visitors coming to explore the country's rich cultural heritage, technology, and natural beauty. A weakened Yen has made Japan more affordable than ever, attracting a record number of tourists who are eager to experience everything the country has to offer. We also dive into the implications of overcrowding and what the government is doing to ensure sustainable tourism. Paris continues to be a top destination for tourists, with new and exciting attractions drawing in more visitors than ever before. The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral has seen over 860,000 visitors since its reopening, and its beauty continues to captivate the world. We would also like to take you through another captivating attraction that starts at Disneyland and is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.