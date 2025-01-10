Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been freed following a brief detention. The Venezuelan government has denied any involvement in her arrest, which has sparked controversy and raised concerns over political tensions in the country. Watch the full story on her release and the government's response.
Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado arrested and freed after leading Caracas protests
