During his speech, Maduro talked about the number of alleged mercenaries detained in Venezuela for trying to undermine his government, saying they numbered more than 150 and came from 25 countries. Watch this report for more details!
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro gives annual address to the nation amid tensions
