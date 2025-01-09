In the months-long political tug of war between opposition and Nicolás Maduro, the opposition is refusing to retreat on its claim to the presidency amid a crackdown by President Nicolás Maduro on his rivals. Venezuela's collectivo, a group of armed volunteers backed by Nicolás Maduro, have warned that they will forcibly end the opposition protest on the eve of Maduro's swearing-in ceremony. Watch in for more details!
Venezuela political turmoil: Maduro & Gonzalez stake claim for presidency
Advertisment