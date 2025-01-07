Venezuela's embattled opposition has vowed to overcome fear and President Nicolás Maduro's plans to be sworn in for another term. Defiant leaders are renewing calls for mass demonstrations and visiting the White House to rally international support ahead of Maduro's inauguration, which is all set to take place on Friday. However, opposition contestant Edmundo Gonzalez claims to have won in a landslide. Watch in for more details!
Venezuela Opposition Leader Meets With US President Biden, Speaks To Trump Advisor
