The World Anti-Doping Agency has plunged into crisis after the US government decided to withhold a payment of $3.6 million to the global sports watchdog's annual budget. The funding breakdown comes after a year of sniping between WADA and USADA, the US Anti-Doping Agency. The controversy started when it was revealed last year that WADA cleared 23 Chinese swimmers to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, even though they had tested positive for the banned drug. Watch in for more details!