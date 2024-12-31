The U.S. Treasury Department has claimed that a China state-sponsored actor was behind a cyber breach earlier this month. According to a letter to Congress, the breach resulted in the access of some of the U.S. Treasury Department's workstations. In this letter to the leadership of the Senate Banking Committee, the Treasury said that, based on available indicators, the incident has been attributed to a China state-sponsored advanced persistent threat actor. Watch in for more details!
US Treasury Department Claims Chinese Hack; Beijing Rejects Allegations Of Sponsoring Cyber Attacks
