The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move.
US Supreme Court clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India
Advertisment
The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.