US Senate Confirmation Hearings Disrupted: Protesters Shout At Trump's US Secretary Of Sate Pick
It was not only the outgoing US Secretary of State who was heckled during his last press conference. The incoming Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had a similar experience when some protesters disrupted his Senate confirmation hearings. As Rubio discussed foreign policy approaches, an attendee yelled in Spanish, expressing her opposition to sanctions on Latin American nations. Watch in for more details!
