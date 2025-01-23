Strategists at JP Morgan Chase expect U.S. firms to significantly outpace their European counterparts in terms of profit growth. European stocks had one of the worst years versus Wall Street in 2024. According to JP Morgan analyst Mislav Matejka, the earnings outlook has been lowered significantly for firms in the S&P 500. Analysts have cut their predictions for the benchmark S&P 500 "meaningfully" before the season began. Watch in for more details!