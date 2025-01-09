US President Joe Biden stated that he could have defeated Donald Trump if he had remained in the presidential race. However, Biden also admitted that he may not have the vitality to serve another term. These comments were made during an interview with USA Today. The 82-year-old president dropped his bid for a second term last July, after facing immense pressure from Democrats concerned about his faltering debate performance against Trump. Despite this, Biden emphasized that he was still in good enough shape to run the country and complete his current term.