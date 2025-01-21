President Trump, joined by his family and key advisers, received a thunderous welcome at Capital One Arena, where he waved and pumped his fists in response to the crowd’s enthusiastic cheers. Documents, likely executive orders, were placed on a desk nearby.
US President Donald Trump enters Capital One Arena to roaring applause from supporters
President Trump, joined by his family and key advisers, received a thunderous welcome at Capital One Arena, where he waved and pumped his fists in response to the crowd’s enthusiastic cheers.
Advertisment