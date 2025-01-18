Former First Lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will be there.
US: Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump's inauguration
