The US, the largest donor of foreign aid globally, made a dramatic move by freezing nearly all overseas assistance, with only a few exceptions such as emergency food aid and military funding for Israel and Egypt. This decision followed an internal memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which was issued just days after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Watch in for more details!
US limits overseas assistance under 'America First' policy
The US, the largest donor of foreign aid globally, made a dramatic move by freezing nearly all overseas assistance, with only a few exceptions such as emergency food aid and military funding for Israel and Egypt. This decision followed an internal memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which was issued just days after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment