The United States Federal Aviation Administration grounded SpaceX’s Starship rocket after it exploded dramatically in its latest test flight.
US grounds SpaceX’s Starship after fiery mid-air explosion
Advertisment
The United States Federal Aviation Administration grounded SpaceX’s Starship rocket after it exploded dramatically in its latest test flight.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.