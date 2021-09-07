US Defence Secy of State, Antony Binken meets with Qatar Emir

LIVE TV
Sep 07, 2021, 08:00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
US Defence Secy of State, Antony Binken met with Qatar Emir and thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan.
