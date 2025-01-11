The United States raised the reward for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $25 million on Friday as he was sworn in.
US announces $25m reward for arrest of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro
Advertisment
The United States raised the reward for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $25 million on Friday as he was sworn in.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.