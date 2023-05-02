US and Philippines to reaffirm 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty | WION Speed News
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all latest news and top headlines from all across the globe - The United States and the Philippines reaffirmed a 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty that calls for the United States to act in the event of an armed attack on the Philippine military. Joe Biden hosted the president of the Philippines at the White House, and the two leaders were anticipated to agree on new guidelines for stronger military cooperation.