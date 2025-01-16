The outgoing US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has expressed confidence on growing India US ties, & that American side is committed to GE deal. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibbal, on extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman involved in 26/11 terror attack, Garcetti said, "we will see justice serviced". He spoke on India importing Russian energy, Bangladesh, his legacy. On his legacy he said,'I have been working hard to the very end' pointing, visa wait time has reduced. Watch in for more insights!