The United Nations urged Thailand to immediately halt the deportation of 48 Uyghurs trapped in the country's detention centres to China, warning that the group could face torture or inhumane treatment if they are returned. Responding to the UN, Thai authorities have denied any claims of immediate deportation of the Uyghurs. Watch this video to find out more.
UN experts urge Thailand not to deport dozens of Uyghurs to China
