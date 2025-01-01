The Met Office has issued weather alerts across the UK, including an amber warning, as severe conditions are expected to impact the country on New Year's Day. Alerts for wind and rain are in place for large areas, including Wales, northwest England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands, and southern England. Additionally, northern Scotland is under a snow and ice warning. Flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds are anticipated, prompting warnings to remain cautious.
UK: Wind, Rain And Flood Warnings Rock Britain On New Year's Day
